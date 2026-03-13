Bhubaneswar: Woman crushed by passenger bus to death on NH in Aiginia, watch

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a woman was crushed to death by a passenger bus in the capital city of Odisha on Friday. The accident occurred on the National Highway in the Aiginia area of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Vijaya Laxmi Kar, a retired health worker.

CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, showing a bus carrying passengers hitting the woman. She died on the spot after the bus ran over her.

It has been reported that she was going to her sister’s house when the accident occurred.

Her family members have demanded action against the bus driver, stating that the driver should be arrested.

Meanwhile, locals have demanded a foot overbridge in the Aiginia area on the NH, citing the incident. They also claim that buses dropping passengers on the NH are causing accidents and have demanded a bus stop in the area.

It is worth noting that earlier reports had stated that an unknown vehicle had caused the accident, with some locals claiming that a car had hit the woman and fled the scene, and that the driver had managed to escape despite being chased by locals. However, the CCTV footage has revealed that the woman was not hit by a car, but was crushed by the bus.

Police are investigating the matter.

Watch the video here: Note: Disturbing video, not for children or people with heart ailment

