Bhubaneswar: Woman conspires plan for life threats to obtain arms licence, 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police while probing a bombing case registered at the Bharatpur Police Station last month made a shocking revelation saying that the complainant herself had conspired a plan for life threats with the aim to obtain arms licence.

According to Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh, complainant, Ghunguru Misra of Bharatpur reported at Bharatpur police station on October 11 regarding explosion of two bombs outside her house on October 10 at about 11.00 PM by some unknown persons.

However, during the course of investigation, it transpired that the alleged complainant Ghunguru Mishra of Bharatpur wanted to obtain an Arms Licence by projecting certain grounds of life threats, the Police Commissioner said.

In order to substantiate such claims, she conspired a plan and involved her own driver accused Nandu Chandan Nayak (having previous C/A), Santosh Mahakhud @ Santu of Bharatpur, and Debasis Mohapatra @ Deba of Saheed Nagar, he added.

He further said that as per the conspiracy, to obtain the fire-arms licence, the above-named accused persons executed the incidents as planned, and subsequently the complainant lodged false reports at Bharatpur P.S., resulting in registration of two cases.

The incidents were deliberately captured in the CCTV system of the complainant’s premises, and all involved persons made concerted efforts to mislead and divert the investigation process, Singh mentioned.

Further enquiry revealed that accused Deba arranged the firearms, while five rounds of ammunition were provided by Ghunguru Mishra. Accused Santu and Nandu arranged the explosives (bombs) used in the incident.

While Nandu Chandan Nayak, Santosh Mahakhud and Debasis Mohapatra have been arrested Ghunguru Misra is still at large. Efforts by police is underway to trace and arrest her.