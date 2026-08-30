Bhubaneswar under dark clouds as heavy rain looms over Odisha, red alert issued for these districts, watch

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Bhubaneswar: With rain occurring in several areas of Odisha, the India Meterological Department (IMD) has forecasted increased rainfall activity due to a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated across north and coastal Odisha over the next few days.

The State capital has been witnessing rain ever since sunrise on Sunday, with the dense cloud cover bringing in unusual dark. Similar rain will likely continue in Kataka-Bhubaneswar over the next three hours as well.

Thunder and lightning are possible in some areas and precautionary measures should be taken, added IMD.

Meanwhile, the active low-pressure area present over the Bay of Bengal is likely to promote the rainfall over the state of, specifically across the North and Coastal regions of the state for the next few days.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued advisories to various districts for the upcoming four days.

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Red warning has been issued for Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj for the next four days by IMD. Extreme heavy rainfall is likely to occur in one or two places of these districts.

Similarly, Orange warning has been issued for Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Anugola, Kendujhara, Kataka and Dhenkanal, where heavy rainfall is expected.

People in these districts have been alerted and urged to stay vigilant with the current situation and maintain caution.

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