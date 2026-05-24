Bhubaneswar: Unable to bear heatwave conditions, woman leaves house; Husband attacks her with knife

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Bhubaneswar: In a shocking and surprising incident, a woman sustained injuries after being attacked by her husband with a knife when she tried to leave the house following intense heatwave conditions in Bhubaneswar.

One Rahul Nayak and his wife Anwesha Mohanty were reportedly living in a house in Harekrishna Nagar are under the Chandrasekharpur police station limits of the state capital city along with their children. However, Anwesha was planning to leave the house saying that it was beyond her capacity to bear the intense heatwave conditions of the room. Following this, Rahul repeatedly requested her to stay back in the house.

Soon, a heated argument ensued between the couple as Anwesha was allegedly adamant to vacate the room and go to her father’s house to live there. Irked over Anwesha’s decision, Rahul attacked her with a sharp weapon leaving her injured.

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Later, Anwesha was admitted at the hospital for the treatment of the wounds she received in her hand following the knife attack by her husband.

Chandrasekharpur police reached the spot after getting information and initiated an investigation into the crime case. Police also arrested Rahul and prepared the legal documents to forward him to the court.

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