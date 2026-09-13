Bhubaneswar: Two more arrested for looting visitor from Mumbai after offering him lift; Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Saheed Nagar police in Bhubaneswar arrested two more persons for their involvement in looting a visitor from Mumbai after offering him lift recently.

According to reports, a passenger arrived at Bhubaneswar railway station from Mumbai on the night of September 9. An auto-rickshaw driver offered him a ride but later conspired to rob him with the help of his four associates.

As part of his plan, the auto-rickshaw driver took the passenger beneath the Satsang Vihar bridge instead of dropping him at Vani Vihar Square and looted him at sword-point with the help of his associates.

Later, the victim lodged a complaint at the Saheed Nagar Police Station seeking action against the robbers. Based on his complaint, police soon swung into action and apprehended two persons.

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As the investigation continues, police arrested two more accused persons today whom they identified as Santosh Maharana and Kunal Mallick.

Efforts by cops are still underway to nab the accused auto-rickshaw driver, who is still at large.