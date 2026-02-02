Bhubaneswar: Transgender organization stage protest at AG square over murder of transgender, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: After the brutal murder of a transgender person in the capital city of Odisha yesterday, today the transgender organization took to the street demanding arrest of the murderer. They blocked the road at Airport chhaka, AG Chhaka and also protested at the Capital Hospital Chhaka.

The association has taken to the street after the post-mortem. They have blocked the road demanding arrest of the murderer, investigation by the Crime Branch and compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Pipili police are investigating the murder. The police are investigating with the help of a scientific team and a search dog at the murder spot.

On the other hand, the identity of the deceased Anjali has been revealed as Dinesh Rout. Her house is found to be in the Salipur area. Anjali had come to Bhubaneswar a year ago.

The reaction of the deceased’s uncle, relatives and friends in Biswanathpur village of Salepur block, Bahugram panchayat have responded in the matter. They said that he was a very good person. He was a yoga teacher and taught yoga in various places in the area and was highly educated. They have urged the administration to conduct a thorough investigation into why he was killed, find out the real reason and punish the culprits.

Advertisement

However, her yoga students and family members have not admitted that the deceased is a transgender.

Yesterday evening, some miscreants had an argument with Anjali. When she protested, the miscreants got agitated and attacked her in a group. She was seriously injured and admitted to the Capital Hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

Watch the video here: