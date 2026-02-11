Bhubaneswar: Transgender murder accused faces police encounter, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar/Pipili: The accused of the murder case of a transgender in the capital city has faced police encounter today. The police team reportedly opened fire at the accused in which he was shot. The encounter too place near Uttara Chhaka.

As per reports, Pipili police encountered the notorious thief Krishna Kandi of Konark today. He was then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

It has been learnt that he allegedly committed murder of the transgender a few days back for the purpose of theft. He was absconding after the murder. Today, when police chased him, he was trying to escape.

The police were conducting a thorough investigation into the Pipili transgender murder case. The police were constantly calling transgenders to the police station, every day they were calling more than 10 transgenders to the police station and interrogating them.

