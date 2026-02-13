Bhubaneswar: Traffic advisory for Maha Shivratri celebration at Lingaraj Temple issued, know where to park your vehicles

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate today issued a traffic advisory for the Maha Shivratri celebration at Lingaraj Temple on February 15.

According to the city police the traffic regulations shall come into force with effect from midnight of 14 February 2026 and shall remain in force until completion of the festival.

The traffic regulations are imposed for smooth flow of vehicular traffic, prevention of congestion, and ensuring safety of pedestrians on the occasion of Maha Shivratri celebration.

TRAFFIC REGULATIONS/DIVERSION

From Rath Road & Punama Gate Side: Vehicles (four-wheelers and two-wheelers) coming towards Lingaraj Temple from Rath Road and Punama Gate side shall be diverted at Badheibanka Square towards B.M. High School Ground for parking. No heavy vehicles shall be allowed to ply on Rath Road during this period.

From Kedar Gouri Temple & Sanitarium Square Side: Two wheelers coming from Kedar Gouri Temple side and Sanitarium Square side may avail Kotitirtha Lane via Kacherapindi Chhak and park their vehicles at the vacant space at the rear side of Taranga Club. Vehicular movement through Kotitirtha Lane shall be made one-way from Sidhi Mandap Lane side for this purpose.

From Samantrapur Side: Vehicles coming from Samantrapur side shall proceed via Sri Ram Nagar, merge after Sub-station Square, and shall be diverted towards the northern side of Ananta Basudev Temple and rear side of Taranga Club for parking.

From Keuta Sahi Side: Vehicles coming from Keuta Sahi towards Lingaraj Temple shall be diverted from Sri Ram Nagar towards BMC Market Complex / Ananta Basudev Parking and other designated parking places via Sub-station Square.

From Tara Sundari Road Side: Vehicles coming from Tara Sundari Road towards Lingaraj Temple shall not be allowed towards Badheibanka Chhak and shall be diverted from Municipality Hospital Road towards B.M. High School Ground for parking.

From Mausima / Kalpana Side (via Ramakrishna Math): All buses and cars coming from Mausima side / Kalpana side through Ramakrishna Math shall be allowed up to Sanitarium Square only. Such vehicles shall be parked at the newly constructed Bus Stop at Sanitarium Square.

From Ratha Road Side (in addition to point no.1): Upon analyzing of the parking congestion at BM high School parking place, alternate vehicle blocking may be implemented at Gosagareswar chhak during peak hours and rush period. Those vehicles may be diverted towards newly constructed BMC parking space.

For Invitees / On duty Government Officials: Vehicles of invitees and on-duty Government officials coming via Rath Road may take diversion at Badheibanka Square towards dedicated parking areas through Municipality Hospital Road.

One way vehicular movement: In view of heavy congestion and traffic inflow during Mahashivratri, Shishu Bhawan Mausimaa over bridge will be temporarily declared one-way to ensure smooth vehicular movement and facilitate emergency services. During this period vehicles coming from Shishu Bhawan side shall only be allowed towards Mausimaa side and no vehicles from Mausimaa Sqr side shall be allowed towards Shishu Bhawan side on flyover.

Designated Parking Places:

The following places have been decided as designated parking places.

Parking No-1 at BMC new market complex for 4 wheeler

Parking No-2 at Beside BMC market complex north side for Car/4 wheeler

Parking No-3 at Near Bus Stop at Sanitorium Square for Bus/Car

Parking No-4 at Kotitirtha lane to kacherapindi Half constructed road (rear side of Taranga club) for 2 wheelers

Parking No-5 at BMC Hospital north side and beside Papanasini pond for Govt. Vehicles

Parking No-6 at BM High school north side for Govt. Vehicles

Parking No-7 in front of south gate of Lingaraj Temple for VIP & VVIP

Parking No-8 at BM High School ground for 4 wheeler & 2 wheeler (south side 4 wheeler and north side 2 wheeler

Parking No-9 in front of Lingaraj weekly hata for OB van

Parking No-10 at Western side of Lingaraj weekly hata for media 4 wheeler & 2 wheeler

Parking No-11 at South side of Lingaraj weekly hata for Govt vehicle (on duty)

Parking No-12 at Lingaraj Temple south east corner beside the House of hari samartha for sebayats of Shree Lingaraj Temple & Contingency Parking only

