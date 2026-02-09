Bhubaneswar: Today’s car falling off Sishu Bhawan Bridge linked to murder! Watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Today’s car falling off Sishu Bhawan Bridge has been suspected to be linked to a murder. The accused was allegedly fleeing from the scene after committing murder when his car fell off the bridge. It has been suspected due to a case of love triangle.

Dinesh, the murder accused, was allegedly absconding after killing Satyabrata Pradhan in Niladri Vihar. Now Chandrashekharpur police have taken him into custody.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered the body of a young man in a pool of blood from near the Mangala temple in Niladri Vihar area. The police are continuing their investigation with the help of a scientific team at the scene. The police suspect that he was murdered as there were injury marks on the body.

