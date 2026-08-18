Bhubaneswar to Welcome 187 Athletes for World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meet

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Bhubaneswar will host India’s first World Athletics Continental Tour Silver-level meeting on August 22, bringing 187 elite track and field athletes from 27 countries to Kalinga Stadium for a one-day international competition. The event marks an upgrade for Odisha, which hosted the Indian Open World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level meeting at the same venue in August 2025.

Organised by the Sports and Youth Services Department of the Government of Odisha in association with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), under the aegis of World Athletics, the Indian Open World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meet will feature a strong international field alongside India’s leading athletes.

Of the 187 competitors, 143 are from 12 Asian countries, while 88 Indian athletes will compete against 99 international participants on home soil. Sri Lanka has entered the largest overseas contingent with 24 athletes, followed by South Africa with 17 and Brazil with 11.

The quality of the field is also reflected in the rankings. As many as 36 competitors are placed among the top 50 in the World Athletics rankings.

Among the biggest names is Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga, ranked sixth in the world in the men’s 400m. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games bronze medallist enters the competition with a season-best time of 44.02 seconds. Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, the world No. 10 in shot put, will also compete. Enekwechi is a Commonwealth Games champion and a finalist at the Paris Olympics.

The one-day competition will feature nine men’s and nine women’s events

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The men’s schedule includes the 100m, 400m, 800m, 5000m, 110m hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put and javelin throw. The women’s events are the 100m, 400m, 1500m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, high jump, long jump, discus throw and javelin throw.

Speaking at a pre-event press conference in Bhubaneswar on August 18, Dr Vijay Yeddula, Director of Sports, Government of Odisha, described the elevation from a Bronze-level to a Silver-level meeting as a major milestone for the state’s athletics ecosystem.

Yeddula said the event was also intended to bring elite sport closer to the public and encourage children to take an interest in athletics. In keeping with that objective, spectators will be allowed into Kalinga Stadium free of charge.

Dr Adille Sumariwalla, Vice President of World Athletics and spokesperson for the Athletics Federation of India, thanked the Odisha Government for supporting the upgrade of the competition to Silver level.

The meet also comes at an important point in the Indian athletics calendar, with the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya scheduled for September 19 to October 4. The Bhubaneswar competition will give Indian athletes an opportunity to compete in a major international meet on home ground shortly before the continental multi-sport event.

Odisha’s athletics calendar is set to extend well beyond this month’s competition. Bhubaneswar is scheduled to host the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in January 2028, followed by the World Athletics Indoor Championships from March 3 to 5. The state is also scheduled to host the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships and the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver-level meeting as part of its wider athletics programme.

The August 22 meeting therefore represents another step in Bhubaneswar’s growing role on the international athletics circuit, while giving Indian competitors a rare opportunity to measure themselves directly against a field containing dozens of athletes ranked among the world’s best.