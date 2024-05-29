Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur flight starts 4 days a week

Bhubaneswar: A direct Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur flight has been started. The flight service has started from Tuesday night said reports.

Reports say that, the Air Asia flight left Bhubaneshwar airport at 12:50 am yesterday and arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday morning. Travelers are given a warm welcome there.

It is further worth mentioning that, this flight will operate four days a week. The flight will depart from Kuala Lumpur and reach Bhubaneswar at 11:20 pm and will take off to Kuala Lumpur at 11:50 pm.

However, earlier in 2017 Air Asia was operating flights between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur. But it was stopped during Covid. The services have been resumed, said sources. Now it is connecting directly from Bhubaneswar to Malaysia.

Similarly, Air Asia has direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Chennai, Jaipur, New Delhi and Ahmedabad. It is worth mentioning that, there are direct flights to Bangkok, Singapore and Dubai.

