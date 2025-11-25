Bhubaneswar to become mega tech city of eastern region of the country: Odisha CM

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Inaugurating the ‘Samrudha Odisha 2036 Conclave’ organized by Utkal Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UCCIL), Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that a real industrial revolution has begun in Odisha, which will definitely change the state and future of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion about the road-map for a prosperous Odisha, the Chief Minister said that our state’s economy is currently around $120 billion. To reach $500 billion by 2036, we will have to achieve a five-fold growth in the next 10-11 years. For this, we have focused on infrastructure, industry and skill development. As you know, so far, 84 industries have been laid with an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore and this has ensured 1.64 lakh jobs.

“Investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees are currently in the pipeline from Vedanta Group, Adani, J.S.W, Indian Oil, Zoho Group. Besides, investments are also coming in the textile and green energy sectors. In the infrastructure sector, the double engine government of the Centre and the state is strengthening the infrastructure of all sectors, including roads, railways, ports and airports. In this regard, industry associations like UCCIL have extended their hands of cooperation, the Chief Minister said adding that Odisha will prosper with the joint efforts of the government and industry.

He further said that efforts have been started to make Bhubaneswar a technology hub of the state. FinTech and InsurTech companies are being set up in Bhubaneswar. Two semiconductor industries have also been set up along with big IT companies. The Capital Region Ring Road is going to see a massive expansion of the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Twin City. We are going to develop Bhubaneswar as a mega tech city in the Eastern region of the country.

On this occasion, Industry and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said that in one year, the government in Odisha has become the darling of the people and developed Odisha as a state of great opportunities. Employment of youth, improvement of industry in Odisha, all these have led to the development of Odisha as a prosperous Odisha today. Today, due to the efforts of the Chief Minister, an industrial revolution has started in Odisha.

At the event, the Chief Minister released a souvenir named ‘Samrudha Odisha 2036’ prepared by UCCIL.