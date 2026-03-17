Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorms and rain likely to continue for 5 more days

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Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha have been experiencing light to moderate rainfall due to the influence of a subtropical westerly jet stream over eastern India. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the state is likely to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, rain, and possible hailstorms over the next five days.

The weather office also informed that isolated rainfall may continue in some areas for up to seven days.

Meanwhile, a Kalbaisakhi (nor’wester) storm lashed Balasore last night, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms for nearly two hours. Continuous lightning and thunder created panic among residents.

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In Suelpur area of Balasore town, a coconut tree caught fire after being struck by lightning during the storm. A local resident captured the dramatic moment on camera as the tree burned following the lightning strike.

The intensity of the lightning was so strong last night that people were afraid to step outside their homes. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid open areas during lightning activity.