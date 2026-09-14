Bhubaneswar: Three arrested for looting candidates’ phones and scooty while they were appearing online exams

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Bhubaneswar: The Infocity Police in Bhubaneswar arrested at least three persons on charges of looting candidates’ phones and scooty while they were appearing online text inside the exam centres.

One Subhamaya Bera had reportedly visited the Patia-based Anthem Global Technology Services, iON Digital Zone (iDZ) 1 under the jurisdiction of Infocity Police station to appear the recently concluded online National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduation (PG) exam.

Before entering the exam centre, Bera parked his scooty and kept the mobile phone and other valuable things inside the dikki. Bera was taken aback when he came out after completing the exam as his vehicle was missing from the place where he had parked.

Later, Subhamaya lodged a complaint at the Infocity Police station seeking police action. Based on his complaint, cops had launched a probe and today they successfully busted a gang involved in the racket and arrested three robbers and recovered a total of 26 mobile phones, a stolen scooter, and a large quantity of mobile accessories (43 mobile displays and 48 motherboards) from their possessions.

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Police informed that the arrestees- Dushmanta Subudhi, Rakesh Kumar Sahu, and Manas Behera- used to target the candidates at different exam centres.

Once the candidates enter the exam centres for the online tests, the trio used to loot their mobile phones and vehicle, police said adding that efforts are underway to find out the involvement of others in the racket.