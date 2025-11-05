Bhubaneswar temperature is in reducing mode, dropped by 8 degrees in last 5 days

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The night temperature in Bhubaneswar City is in a reducing mode as it has dropped by 8 degree Celsius in the last five days, informed Meteorologist Umasankar Das.

According to Das, the night temperature in the capital city of Bhubaneswar was 25°C on November 1 and reduced it to 24°C on the following day i.e on November 2.

On November 3, the night temperature further dropped to 22.6°C and 20.8°C on November 4 and then to 17°C on November 5, he informed on his X handle.

ରାଜଧାନୀ ରେ ତାଳମୁହାଁ ପାରଦ 1 ରୁ 5 ତାରିଖ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ରେ ରାତି ତାପମାତ୍ରା 1 Nov: 25°C

2 Nov : 24°C

3 Nov: 22.6°C

4 Nov: 20.8°C ଆଜି 5 ନଭେମ୍ବର ରେ 17°C ରେକର୍ଡ ଅର୍ଥାତ ଗତ 5 ଦିନରେ ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ରେ 8ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଖସିଛି ପାରଦ pic.twitter.com/Dx8ZxFJUOL — usd (@usd0705) November 5, 2025

On the other hand, the city-based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Koraput and Shallow Fog at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh of Interior Odisha.

The IMD said that minimum temperature has observed marked fall by about 4-6°C at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha, appreciable fall by about 2-4°C at one or two places over the districts of Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the district of Odisha.

The weather department further said that the highest maximum temperature of 34.6°C was recorded at Paralakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 12.5°C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of South Odisha.