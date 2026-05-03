Bhubaneswar: Student Found Dead in Engineering College Hostel; Family Alleges Foul Play, watch

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Bhubaneswar: A student was found dead in an Engineering College’s Hostel in the capital city of Odisha on Sunday morning. The deceased’s family has alleged foul play.

The body of the student was recovered from the hostel of a private Engineering College today. He was found hanging.

The deceased has been identified as Biswas Swain. He was a student of B. Tech.

The deceased’s father has alleged the college authorities for this mishap. The college authorities are accused of mentally torturing his son.

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His father informed that the student had spoken to the family at about 10 pm yesterday and later the college authorities informed us that he died around 11 pm. The college authorities have claimed it as a suicide.

A tense situation has arisen in the college following the student’s death.

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