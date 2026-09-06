Bhubaneswar: Speeding Bolero crashes into roadside house, 3 injured

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Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident, at least three persons were injured, two of them critical, after a speeding Bolero vehicle lost control and crashed into their roadside house in Dhauli area today.

As informed by the eyewitnesses, the Bolero vehicle was coming towards Bhubaneswar from Puri area at a high-speed this afternoon. However, when it had reached the Tankapani Road in Lingipur area under Dhauli Police station area, it crashed into a bullock on the road before entering into a roadside house.

The mishap was so several that three people who were inside the roadside house sustained injuries and two of them are stated to be critical. While a portion of the makeshift house was completely damaged, the front portion of the four-wheel was also destroyed due to the accident.

On being informed, cops from the Dhauli police station reached the spot. A team of firefighters also rushed to the spot of accident and carried out the rescue operation.

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Immediately, all the injured persons were initially taken to the Capital Hospital for treatment. Later, one of them was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Kataka as his health condition deteriorated.

While police seized the ill-fated Bolero vehicle, its driver was also hospitalized for suffering injuries following the mishap. He will be interrogated by the cops to ascertain under what circumstances the accident occurred, informed sources.

The injured persons are the residents of Medinipur area in West Bengal and were earning their livelihood as scrap dealers, added the sources.