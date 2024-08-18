Bhubaneswar SIM Box Case: Police to take main accused Raju Mandal on 5-day remand

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police to take the main accused Raju Mandal in a five day remand from today for allegedly installing the SIM boxes in the capital city.

Acting on a tip-off, Laxmisagar police conducted a raid at a rented accommodation in Mahadev Nagar on Friday and nabbed Mondal. Five operational and two reserved SIM boxes were seized from him.

Police also seized 225 operational SIM cards inserted in the devices, 500 new and 58 old and unused Airtel SIM cards, two wireless routers, one laptop, a modem, an inverter and other articles from him.

Mondal, belonging to North 24-Parganas district, got the SIM boxes and fake SIM cards from a Bangladeshi national identified as Asdur Jamman and installed the devices in Bhubaneswar in October last year.