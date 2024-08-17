Bhubaneswar SIM box case: Main accused a bangladeshi national

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Friday busted a sim box racket at Laxmisagar area in Bhubaneswar and detained an the main accused in this connection.

The Twin city Police Commssioner Sanjeeb Panda informed at the presser, the main accused Raju Mandal’s was a Bangladeshi National and has been identified as Asadur Jaman.

The Twin city police Commissioner informed that Raju Mondal smuggled SIM boxes from outside India to run their activity and hundreds of illegally pre activated fake SIM cards in the name of different persons from West Bengal. One person helped him to arrange accommodation for installation of SIMBOX, broadband connections, procurement of fake sim cards as well as running simboxes without any disturbance. He disclosed that this SIMBOX is actually meant for receiving of the VoIP International calls generating from foreign countries like Pakistan, China, and Middle East etc.

Jaman had been staying in a rented house in Bhubaneswar for past seven months. The cops seized 500 SIM cards, wires, cords and switch panels. The police have also seized all the documents and devices and sent it for forensic examination.