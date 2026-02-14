Bhubaneswar: Shivaratri tomorrow at Lingaraj temple, action to be taken for fake pass, says Police Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Orderly Darshan of devotees is our duty. The CP said in a press conference at the Lingaraj temple. He advised the authorities to keep an eye on the orderly darshan of devotees and their good behavior.

The Commissioner asked them to control the crowd and keep an eye on some incidents before they happen.

The families of the servicemen will enter the VIP gate and have darshan. For security, 41 platoons of police force, 3 DCPs, Additional CPs and Additional DCPs 4, ACPs & DSPs 16, Inspectors and RI 33, SI & ASI 119 along with plain clothes police officers will be deployed.

Be careful of fake passes

People should not get fake passes on the advice of anyone or fall victim to fraud, said the Police Commissioner. Several people have complained to the serving Commissioner of Police that some people on social media are issuing fake passes. The CP has said that if any fake passes are found, action will be taken against them.

