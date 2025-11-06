Bhubaneswar: Sanskrit teacher candidates protest at OSSC Office over result delay

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of Sanskrit‑teacher aspirants staged a protest outside the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) office on Friday, demanding immediate publication of their LTR (Leave Training Reserve) exam results and appointment letters.

As per information, the candidates, many of whom had appeared for 729 LTR posts in the May 17 examination, warned of collective suicide if their demands were ignored.

Over 5,000 candidates sat for the Sanskrit teacher test, while a parallel Science‑teacher exam was also held. The Science‑teacher results have already been declared and appointments are underway after document verification, but the Sanskrit‑teacher results remain pending.

Protesters said they have been waiting for months and accuse OSSC of discrimination. The demonstration continued as officials assured a review of the matter. Police maintained a presence to ensure law and order.