Bhubaneswar: Ruckus at Ladies Hostel, Girl Hospitalized After Alleged Knife Attack by Owner, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Ruckus at a ladies hostel. Tension prevailed at a ladies hostel in the Jaydev Vihar area after inmates alleged that the owner attacked them and asked them to vacate the premises overnight.

According to the complaint, the hostel owner lady allegedly threatened the girl students to leave immediately and snapped the water supply to the hostel. When the students opposed the move, a heated argument broke out.

The inmates alleged that during the altercation, the owner attacked them, and one student was assaulted with a knife. The injured student sustained critical injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

Following the incident, the students lodged a written complaint at Nayapalli Police Station.

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Police said an investigation has been started based on the complaint. The hostel owner’s version on the allegations is yet to be received.

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