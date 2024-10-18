Bhubaneswar Road Romeos abusing Indian Coast Guard DIG & wife: Culprits arrested, Scooty seized

By Himanshu
Road Romeos abusing Indian Coast Guard DIG & wife

Bhubaneswar: In the matter of two Road Romeos abusing the Indian Coast Guard DIG and his wife in Bhubaneswar yesterday night, Police have arrested the two culprits.

The two accused persons have been identified as Shibashish Mohanty and Vikash Mohanty.

Nayapalli Thana police arrested the two accused persons in connection with the abuse incident that took place at around 9.30 pm Thursday night at a Traffic Post in the capital city in which the two miscreants abused the couple. Later, the DIG came to Nayapalli Police Station and lodged a complaint in this matter.

The two arrested accused have been arrested and forwarded to the Court.

Also, the scooty that had been used by them during the incident has been seized.

Related News

WATCH: Durga Puja Gate collapses in Cuttack, car and…

Director General of Police YB Khurania in Boudh to…

Nayapalli police has been investigating the matter based on the complaint filed by the DIG.

Following the incident the two culprits had fled from the scene. However, Police were able to nab them later on the basis of CCTV footage.

They had been detained since last night and now have been arrested and forwarded to the Court.

Watch the video here:

 

You might also like

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attends India Chem conference in Mumbai. Union Minister JP…

Puri: 140 unregistered Habishyalis to be registered, allowed at Brundavati Nivas…

Rayagada: 4-year-old baby girl, mother critical in train mishap, lose limbs, watch

Will there be a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal in October, Know here