Bhubaneswar: Rituals Disrupted Again at Lingaraj Temple Due to Servitor Dispute, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Rituals disrupted again at Lingaraj Temple due to servitor dispute. Accordingly, Lord Lingaraj is fasting again at the Temple.

As per reports, rituals at the Lord Lingaraj temple have been disrupted. Due to a dispute among servitors, all rituals have remained suspended since last night. Because of infighting and conflict among the servitors, all puja and rituals have been completely halted since 11 PM last night.

A dispute over puja rituals reportedly broke out between the Puja Panda and Suara servitors, leading to a complete shutdown of the Lord’s rituals since 11 PM yesterday.

Hearing this news, some devotees have expressed strong resentment and condemned such acts by the servitors. Devotees said it is highly inappropriate to do this on a special day like Sankranti.

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Devotees alleged that the servitors mostly create such ritual disruptions on special days itself, which is a completely unforgivable mistake. For their own supremacy and interests, they do not hesitate to keep the Lord hungry, fasting, and sleepless.

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