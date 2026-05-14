Bhubaneswar: Residents panic over alleged petrol and diesel scarcity!

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Bhubaneswar: Vehicle owners in Bhubaneswar City are in a state of panic following alleged petrol and diesel scarcity especially in Ghatikia and Kalpana area of the state Capital City.

People with their vehicles are seen sanding at the fuel stations waiting in long queues to purchase oil. It is being alleged that purchasing limit has been imposed and each two-wheeler is now permitted to buy only Rs 200 worth of fuel, and the permitted amount for three and four-wheelers is Rs 500.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Lath, General Secretary of the Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association, clarified that there is no oil crisis in the country. He said that the depots have petrol as per the requirement. Due to rumors, people are buying petrol in large quantities, so the demand has suddenly increased in some places. While there are about 3,000 petrol pumps in the state, only an estimated 100 pumps have run out of oil. He said that there is ample oil in the depots and supply to all pumps will be normal by evening.

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He further said that some districts are facing problems due to temporary problems in transportation. If transportation is given special importance, there will not be a situation like Andhra in Odisha. So, no district will face oil crisis.

After the Prime Minister’s announcement to use less petrol, there are rumors that petrol will not be available and prices will increase, which has created panic among the people. He said that the intention behind giving petrol at a lower price at some petrol pumps is to prevent excessive draw when the tanker arrives.

Sanjay Lath said that he will discuss this situation with the Oil Coordination and oil companies. He expressed his opinion that the situation will completely improve in the next two days. The oil companies have data on all petrol pump stocks. Accordingly, if petrol reaches before the draw, there will be no such problem.

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Prices Unchanged In Bhubaneswar On May 14