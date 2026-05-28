Bhubaneswar reports yet another rape case, man sexually assaults young girl

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Bhubaneswar: The state capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, reported yet another rape case as a man reportedly raped a young girl in Bali Tota Sahi area under the Nayapalli police station limits today.

According to reports, the accused identified as Bijay Kumar Sethy entered the girl’s house while she was in deep sleep in the absence of her family members. Taking the advantage of her loneliness, Bijay forcefully raped her before fleeing from the spot.

The matter came to the light only after the rape victim informed her family members after their arrival and later lodged a complaint at the Nayapalli police station demanding action against the accused.

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Based on the complaint, a special team of cops launched an investigation into the matter and was successful in arresting the accused after conducting raids at different locations.

After interrogation and completion of all legal process, police forwarded him to the court. Cops also conducted the medical test of the girl and recorded her statement.

The rape case has shocked and surprised the residents of the state capital city and raised a big question regarding the safety of girls and women in Bhubaneswar.