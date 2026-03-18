Bhubaneswar Regional Passport Office receives bomb threats 

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Bhubaneswar: Bomb threats have been issued in the state capital city yet again as the Regional Passport Office in Bhubaneswar has received a bomb threat emails today.

As informed by the Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, the Regional Passport Office received a bomb threat emails in which the sender threatened to blow it up within two hours.

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However, police rushed to the office immediately after getting information and started an investigation at the old passport office. The team including bomb and dog squads conducted search operations both inside and outside the office to trace any suspicious material.

Though no suspicious movement or material was found, concerns have grown over repeated bomb threat emails to different offices in Bhubaneswar. Not just to the passport office, such threats have been received at many government offices as well, informed the DCP Bhubaneswar adding that the police, however, are on high alert and beefed up securities to thwart any untoward incident.