Bhubaneswar-Puri NH expansion: 6-lane dedicated high-speed elevated corridor to be constructed

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Bhubaneswar: A high-level meeting was held at Lok Seva Bhavan today regarding the extension of National Highway No. 316 from the capital Bhubaneswar to the holy city of Puri. The meeting was held in the conference room on the third floor under the chairmanship of the Divisional Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh. The proposed plan and its benefits were discussed in the meeting.

The Secretary emphasized on the coordination of various departments towards implementing the plan prepared for the development of roads between Puri and Bhubaneswar.

The meeting discussed the expansion of this 67-km National Highway from 4 lanes to 6 lanes and the construction of two-lane special service lanes on both sides. Along with this, a 6-lane elevated corridor will be constructed on both sides of the 11-km road from Saptsati Chhaka to Lingipur Chhaka. The construction of a 3-lane service road on the side was discussed. This will reduce the traffic congestion in Bhubaneswar and reduce the travel time between both the cities.

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The proposed road will have wayside amenities at various places for the convenience of passengers and tourists. Since Puri and Bhubaneswar areas are affected by cyclones, the meeting focused on the construction of special utility corridors for electricity, telephone, internet, water and gas services.

The Secretary emphasized on the preparation of a plan keeping in mind the airport, coastal highway, other projects to be built in Puri in the future and the increasing population. In addition, the Secretary emphasized on the preparation of the best plan for the construction of elevated corridors, flyovers and VOPs (Vehicle Over Passes) wherever necessary.

Several officials including Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Chanchal Rana, Engineer-in-Chief-cum-Special Secretary L.K. Padhi, EIC (Civil) Satyabrata Behera, Joint Secretary Dipti Ranjan Behera, Deputy Secretary Sundar Madhab Padhi, Chief Engineer (NH) Narayan Patel, and senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India, TPCODL, Forest and Environment Department, WATCO and OPTCL were present during the meeting.

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