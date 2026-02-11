Bhubaneswar Propose Day Murder: Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy, Police Give Liza Clean Chit, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Satyabrata, a car driver, was killed in a love triangle involving him, Liza, and Dinesh. Police have given Liza a clean chit in the case. Zone-6 ACP Sonali Singh Parmar informed this at a press meet in Bhubaneswar’s Niladrivihar, stating no evidence was found against Liza.

Dinesh, who didn’t know Satyabrata, got angry seeing him with Liza and killed him. ACP Parmar said the murder conspiracy isn’t clear yet, and no other involvement has been established. Dinesh reenacted the crime scene with police.

Dinesh had a long-term relationship with Liza, but she’d been avoiding him for two months. On Propose Day, Dinesh arrived, saw Liza with Satyabrata, and attacked him with a knife.

Advertisement

Dinesh’s car, used in the crime, has been seized by Commissionerate Police from Chandrashekharpur. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Watch the video here: