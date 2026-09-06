Bhubaneswar: Police raid three bars for playing music without licences 

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Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police reportedly conducted raids at three bars situated in Chandrasekharpur area of the state capital City for playing music without licences this evening.

During the raids on the bars, police found a huge number of youngsters, boys and girls, enjoying the music and dancing to the beats of the songs.

After inspection, police got to know that those bars were playing music without licences, following which the DJ machines, loudspeakers, laptops and other things used for the music party were seized by the police.

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Apart from stopping the music party, Commissionerate Police also registered cases under the Loudspeaker Act and issued notices to the owners of the bars.

Further probe is underway.