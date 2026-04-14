Bhubaneswar: Police make IP-enabled cameras mandatory in Apartments to prevent crimes

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Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have taken a significant step to enhance apartment security in the city, issuing notices to apartment residents and welfare committees to install IP-enabled CCTV cameras.

This move is aimed at preventing crimes and ensuring the safety of residents.

According to sources, the police have cited the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003, in their notice, instructing apartment owners to install IP-enabled cameras.

The cameras will help the police monitor and investigate crimes more effectively.

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The notice also requests apartment authorities to provide CCTV footage to the police as needed.

This initiative is part of the police’s efforts to curb crime in the city. The Commissionerate Police have displayed notices in major apartments across the city.

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