Bhubaneswar: Police and agitating online taxi drivers face off at Master Canteen, Police resort to lathicharge, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Police and agitating online taxi drivers have faced off at Master Canteen area here today.

As per the information received, the drivers of Ola, Uber and Rapido blocked the road with their vehicles, bringing traffic to a standstill. As a result, police intervened and tried to clear the road but the drivers protested. Accordingly, the agitation turned violent, leading to a scuffle between the protesters and police.

To control the situation, police resorted to lathi charge.

It is to be noted that the protest by the online taxi drivers is continuing for the third consecutive day today here in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

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Commuters faced severe disruption with traffic jams reported from Railway Station to Airport.

The drivers have parked their autos and cars on the road and are demanding fulfilment of a 7-point charter of demands.

Watch the video here:

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