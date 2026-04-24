Bhubaneswar: One Dead, Two Critical as Bike Falls into Canal in Mancheswar

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Bhubaneswar: A youth died and two others sustained critical injuries after their bike skidded and fell into the canal near Mancheswar playground today.

The identities of the three victims are yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the three youths were travelling on a bike from the Bali Yatra ground towards Mancheswar when the vehicle lost control due to overspeeding and plunged into the canal near the playground.

One of them died on the spot, while the other two were critically injured.

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Locals rushed to the spot and pulled the victims out of the canal. All three were immediately shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared one youth dead. The condition of the other two remains critical.

The Mancheswar police have seized the bike and registered a case. The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Police said efforts are underway to establish the identities of the victims and contact their families.

Preliminary reports suggest the deceased may be from the Kendrapara area, though police have not confirmed this.