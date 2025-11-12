Bhubaneswar on high alert after Delhi blast; railway station, bus stand under intensive vehicle checks

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha, has been placed on high alert after the November 10 blast that took place near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital Delhi.

As per information, patrolling has been intensified in police‑station areas such as Nayapalli, Bharatpur and Capital police station. Checkpoints are being set up across the city, and vehicles and motorbikes are being inspected.

Railway stations, bus‑stand premises and hotels are also under scrutiny. Security has not only been tightened in Bhubaneswar but also in other parts of the state, with extensive arrangements at railway stations, airports and tourist sites.