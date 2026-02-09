Ola, Uber strike hits Bhubaneswar, passengers stranded, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: App-based taxi services, including Ola and Uber, are on strike in Bhubaneswar, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. The strike, which began at 6 am, is expected to last for 12 hours, till 6 pm. Drivers have parked their vehicles at various locations, including Rasulgarh Chack and Jayadev Vihar, causing significant disruptions.

The nationwide strike, which was initially held on February 7, was suspended for the President’s visit to Odisha. However, the strike has resumed today, affecting commuters in Bhubaneswar.

The drivers are protesting against the Aggregator Policy 2025, which they claim allows companies to charge fares up to 50% lower than meter-based fares. They are demanding minimum base fares and better regulations.

