Bhubaneswar: Notorious mobile snatcher ‘China Gang’ nabbed

Bhubaneswar: In a significant breakthrough, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police have busted a mobile gang snatchers’ gang and arrested members of the notorious “China Gang. They are allegedly involved in a series of mobile snatching incidents across the capital city of Odisha.

According to police, the accused operated a small tiffin shop in Unit-6 area of Bhubaneswar to avoid suspicion. Investigators say they would use the location as a cover while keeping an eye out for vulnerable targets, particularly women and elderly pedestrians walking alone.

Two persons have been apprehended, identified as Badal Parida and a minor. The duo was locally known by the name “China Gang.” After snatching mobile phones, they used to sell them at throwaway prices to quickly dispose of the devices and evade detection.

The arrest followed a fresh incident in which the accused allegedly snatched a mobile phone from Sarojini Behera while she was on her way to a temple during Sudasha Brata on Thursday. Acting swiftly on the complaint, police tracked down and detained the suspects.

Officials suspect that more individuals may be linked to the gang’s operations. Several cases are reportedly registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of their activities.

