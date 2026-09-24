Bhubaneswar Nayapalli Murder Case: Family Alleges Conspiracy, Accuses In-Laws of Plotting Murder

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Bhubaneswar: A day after the gruesome murder of a woman in Nayapalli police station limits sent shockwaves across the capital city of Odisha, today the deceased’s family has approached the police alleging conspiracy.

The deceased has been identified as Banasmita Swain, who was allegedly murdered by her husband Sarbeswar.

According to the complaint filed by the family at Nayapalli Police Station, Banasmita’s family was unaware that Sarbeswar was suffering from mental illness.

Alleging foul play, the victim’s sister Madhusmita Swain claimed that Banasmita was called from her village to Bhubaneswar as part of a conspiracy and then murdered.

The family has further alleged that Sarbeswar had been physically assaulting Banasmita earlier as well.

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Police have started an investigation into the allegations made by the bereaved family.

It is worth mentioning that the brutal murder came to light yesterday evening.

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