Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoo to receive 18 new animals of 3 species soon

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Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological park, situated in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, is set to receive 18 new animals across three species soon. The zoo will receive the animals from the Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujurat’s Junagarh under an exchange program.

The Sakkarbagh Zoo team left for Gujarat with an ostrich, 3 mahout deer, and 3 kuji deer from Nandankanan this morning. In exchnage they will provide 18 new animals of three species. The new animals to arrive in the zoo include two pairs of leopard cats, two pairs of Demoiselle cranes, and five pairs of jungle fowls.

The zoo aims to diversify the gene pool, especially for leopard breeding with this exchange program.

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After getting the approval of the Central Zoo Authority, this is the second phase of animal exchnage process the zoo has done in this year. In the first phase of animal exchange, the zoo ha received a Ring-tailed lemur from the Indira Gandhi zoological park in visakhapatnam.