Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to adopt EVs

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Bhubaneswar: In view of environmental cleanliness, climate change and the current situation as well as the government’s advice, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken steps to reduce the consumption of petrol and diesel and use electric vehicles (EVs).

The BMC has decided to use battery-powered vehicles for the transportation of various officials and employees.

Currently, diesel-powered vehicles are being used for administrative officers, engineering sub-departments, electricity sub-departments, sanitation sub-departments, zone offices, and various sector projects of the BMC.

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Keeping the environment in mind, the BMC has emphasized how to gradually use battery-powered vehicles from diesel-powered vehicles.

The city civic body has prepared an Expression of Interest (EOI) for adopting EVs and has invited the interested companies with the capacity to supply the required electronics vehicles.

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