Bhubaneswar: Moving BMW catches fire, driver narrowly escapes, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped commuters on the busy Kataka-Bhubaneswar road as a moving BMW car caught fire due to some unknown reason this afternoon.

The flames reportedly originated from the engine and bonnet area of the luxurious car when it had reached near Pahala. Fortunately, the driver could notice the blaze and immediately stopped the car on the roadside and managed to get out of the four-wheeler to save himself.

Without any delay after getting out of the car, the driver rushed to the nearby shopkeepers seeking water to douse the inferno. The shopkeepers too responded to the emergency quickly and helped the car driver to bring the fire under control before it could intensify and spread to other parts of the vehicle.

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Though more details about the incident and the exact reason behind the fire was not known till the filing of this report, the immediate and active response of the car driver averted a potential major mishap on the busy route.