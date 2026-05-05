Bhubaneswar: Mobile and bike theft gang busted, 6 including 5 minors arrested with 24 phones and 2 bikes

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Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Twin City Commissionerate Police today busted a mobile and bike theft gang and arrested six persons including five minors and seized 24 phones and two bikes from their possessions.

According to Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, the city police was probing after mobile theft complaints were lodged at Mancheswar police station on April 30 and Laxmisagar police station on May 3.

During the investigation and from the analysis of CCTV footages and modus operandi, police could ascertain the involvement of same persons in both the robberies and made all efforts to bust the gang and successfully arrested its members, the DCP informed.

He further said that while one of the arrested accused has been identified as Aditya Sahoo (19) of the Jajpur area, the other five are minors and children in conflict with the law (CCL). Several cases of theft, housebreaking, and anti-social activities have been registered against one of the one juveniles, he mentioned.

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As many as 24 mobile phones, six earphones, one drone, several mobile accessories and material used for housebreaking were also seized from their possessions.

The Bhubaneswar DCP further stated that the accused were also involved in bike thefts and two stolen motorcycles have been recovered from them, which will be returned to the rightful owners after proper verifications. A separate case in this regard has been registered at the Badagada police station.

Further police investigation is underway to find out others’ involvement in the crimes.

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