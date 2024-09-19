Bhubaneswar: Miscreants who harassed Army Major, fiancée to be arrested

Bhubaneswar: The miscreants who harassed the Army Major and his fiancée on last September 14 in Bharatpur area will be arrested. DGP YB Khurania has issued direction in this regard.

As per reports, Police will arrest the Road Romeos who harassed the Army Major and his fiancée in ​​the capital city of Odisha on September 14 in Bharatpur area.

DGP YB Khurania initiated the case and ordered an investigation. The DG of Police has ordered an investigation on the basis of the basis of the complaint filed by the Army Major.

The crime branch is investigating the incident. As per reports, the miscreants harassed Major Gurbant Singh and his fiancée on the Pathgadia-Bharatpur road of Bhubaneswar on the 14th.

Hence, they went to Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint against the miscreants. However, instead of arresting the miscreants, cops at Bharatpur PS allegedly assaulted the complainant. The DGP has suspended 5 police officers in this matter.