Bhubaneswar: Miscreants thrash minor boy, 8 arrested

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, miscreants mercilessly thrashed a minor boy in the capital city of Odisha. As many as 8 persons have been arrested in this matter. The video of the incident has also surfaced.

According to reports, the minor boy was beaten mercilessly by a group of miscreants in Bhubaneswar, where the boy’s hands were tied, and he was subjected to physical abuse despite begging for mercy.

Advertisement

A complaint was filed by a woman at the Dhauli police station in this connection. The police sprang into action after a video from the tourist spot went viral. The Commissionerate police arrested eight people, including minors, in this connection.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was coordinated and motivated by previous enmity.