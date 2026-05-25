Bhubaneswar: Miscreants attack petrol pump employees with sharp weapon for denying fuel in plastic bottle, watch

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Bhubaneswar: A group of miscreants attacked a petrol pump employee with a sharp weapon for denying fuel in plastic bottle at Kateni Square of Bhubaneswar last evening.

According to reports, three miscreants, on a bike, reached the fuel station situated at the Kateni Square under the Chandaka Police Station and asked one of the on-duty staffers, Sangram Jena, to give them petrol in a plastic bottle. However, after the staffer denied them to give petrol in the plastic container, as it is banned by the government, a heated argument erupted between them.

Irked over the argument, one of the miscreants, who was under the influence of alcohol, attacked Jena with the sharp weapon leaving him critically injured on his head.

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Though the miscreants fled from the spot soon after committing the crime, the entire incident has been captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump.

On the other hand, though the Chandaka Police is said to have launched an investigation into the matter, it is still clueless of the criminals even after more than 24 hours of occurrence of the crime.

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