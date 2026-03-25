Bhubaneswar: Miscreant attacks shopkeeper for not giving spoon to eat sweets

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Bhubaneswar: A miscreant allegedly attacked a shopkeeper for not giving spoon to eat sweet in the capital city of Odisha recently. The incident took place at a sweet shop in Samantarapur chowk area in the capital city. However, police soon swung into action and arrested the attacker within short time.

Sword stabbed instead of sweets. Shopkeeper stabbed for not giving spoon to eat sweets. Accused caught with 3 swords. Sweet shopkeeper attacked with sword at Samantarapur Chowk, Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as notorious criminal Gendua. Police have arrested Maheshwar Sahu alias Gendua in the incident of attack on sweet shopkeeper Dilu Behera.

On 5th March, Gendua and his two accomplices had terrorized at Samantarapur Chowk under Lingaraj police station limits.

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Gendu had asked for a spoon while buying sweets from a sweet shopkeeper. He attacked him with a sword in anger after he refused to give him a plastic spoon to eat the sweet.

The three accomplices attacked Dilu Behera together. The police have arrested Gendu.

There are many cases against the name Gendua. There are many cases against him in the Bargarh and Lingaraj police stations.