Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project to be completed by December 2027, watch

Bhubaneswar: The much awaited Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project will be completed by December 2027, said the Metro Rail Project Authority.

The metro train will run 13 meters above the ground. However, its height will be higher on Rajmahal, Jaydev Vihar over-bridge and Baranga. The Metro trains will run every 10 minutes.

For the Metro project it has been planned to buy 13 metro trains with 3 coaches, said the project authorities.

Now the soil test is going on for the metro project. Soil is taken from 50/60 feet below the ground and is being tested in the laboratory. After the soil test is done the foundation work will start.

