Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project put on hold: Urban Development Minister in Odisha Assembly

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Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project has been put on hold, informed Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra in the Odisha Assembly today.

In a written reply to MLA Padma Lochan Panda, the Urban Development Minister informed that the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project on hold for re-examination of the technical aspects of the project.

The government has now put the project on hold or suspended for compliance with the National Metro Rail Policy, lower than expected ridership and re-examination of the technical aspects of the project, Mohapatra said adding that an inter-ministerial committee has been formed for this purpose.

Along with this, a project titled “Sustainable Urban Mobility Transition Plan for Odisha” is being implemented by the state government to shape a holistic, future-ready urban transport system, so that the will help in finalizing the overall urban transport system including metro rail in Odisha, the Minister informed.

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After a detailed study of the recommendations of the inter-ministerial committee and the report of the above-mentioned urban transport plan, the government will take a final decision on the project in the coming days, he assured.

It is to be noted here that the Bhubaneswar metro project was proposed to be constructed from Bhubaneswar airport to Trisulia in Cuttack with an estimated cost of Rs 6,255 crore.

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