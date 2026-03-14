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Bhubaneswar: Meeting held at Naveen Nivas. 38 BJD MLAs joined the meeting chaired by Naveen Patnaik. After the meeting, BJD MLAs Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and Monahar Randhari informed that how the Rajya Sabha vote will be done was discussed in the meeting. We were all present. Naveen Babu told us to vote well, he said.

The party meeting was going on since yesterday. We are ready for the Rajya Sabha elections. Kalikesh said that we are confident that both our party’s official candidate Santrupta Mishra and joint candidate Dattatreya Hota will win. Our party leader Naveen Patnaik has discussed with all the MLAs what we have to do.

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Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said that BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and all the BJD MLAs are confident that the party will win. Most of the BJD MLAs joined the meeting today. He said that those who did not join today are in touch with us.