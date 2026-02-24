Bhubaneswar market complex fire in Dhauli area: Firefighters to use foam to douse flame, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The massive fire that broke out late last night at the market complex behind Maa Tarini Bastralaya in Dhauli remains uncontained after more than 10 hours of efforts by fire fighters.

In a strategic shift, fire officials have announced that they are now utilising specialized foam to battle the inferno.

Monitoring the situation, Fire Services DG Sudhanshu Sarangi has stated that water hoses have become ineffective to tackle the intensity of the fire. The fourth floor is unreachable and our teams have had to break down walls to gain access. We are now applying foam to douse the fire. All necessary fire tenders and personnel are stationed at the site.

Reportedly, the fire originated through a short circuit in the third floor of the market complex behind Maa Tarini Bastralaya in Sisupalgarh-Nuagaon area under Dhauli Police Station limits yesterday at about 10 pm as per the witnesses.

Watch the video here: