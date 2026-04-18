Bhubaneswar: Mango Season attracts elephants back to Shikharchandi hill, locals panic

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Baranga: Two elephants have been spotted roaming around in the Shikharchandi hill as the smell of ripe mango enticed the tuskers to venture into the hill area for the past two days.

According to sources, the two tusker elephants are Bada Ferekata and Sana Ferekata. The two elephants strayed into the Shikharchandi hill from the Bharatpur forest.

The forest Department has formed a total of three teams to keep an eye on the tuskers. The forest Department is keeping an eye on their movement by using drones. Two teams have been deployed to keep an eye on their movement during the night time and the other teams keeps vigil during the day time.

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Forest officials said the two tuskers have been spotted in the deep forest area near the water tank on the hill since Saturday. They speculated that the elephants might not come down towards the residential area.

The Forest Department is making efforts to prevent the elephants from descending into residential areas.

Meanwhile, officials from the Chandaka forest division, along with Infocity police, have intensified patrolling in and around the hill area to monitor elephant movement and ensure the safety of locals and visitors.